Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $16.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

