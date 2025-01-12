GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 1103248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

