GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 84,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

