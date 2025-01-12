Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $13.99. Glanbia shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

