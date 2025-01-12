Global Blockchain Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBBK) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

