Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.71. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,205 shares traded.

Graphite One Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$98.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

