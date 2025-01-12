Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,548,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

