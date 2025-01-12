Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $140.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

