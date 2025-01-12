Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Graystone shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 239,266 shares traded.

Graystone Stock Up 23.1 %

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, a financial services company, provides mortgage services and investment solutions. It offers home purchase, home refinance, and commercial lending solutions. The company is based in Plantation, Florida.

