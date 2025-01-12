GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Up 38.1% – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) traded up 38.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 200,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 43,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$41.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.07.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

