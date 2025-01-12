Head-To-Head Comparison: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 5.35% 13.20% 5.58% Marchex -8.60% -10.76% -8.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Marchex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $228.87 million 0.19 $3.90 million $0.51 3.71 Marchex $48.59 million 1.75 -$9.91 million ($0.09) -21.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Marchex on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

