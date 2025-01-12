Head to Head Contrast: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Eventbrite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $9.98 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.11) -1.12 Eventbrite $326.13 million 0.99 -$26.48 million ($0.09) -36.89

Eventbrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -20.95% -12.70% -9.56% Eventbrite -2.42% -4.44% -0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dada Nexus and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dada Nexus and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 98.29%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Dada Nexus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

