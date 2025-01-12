Head to Head Contrast: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Liberty Latin America”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America $4.47 billion 0.29 -$73.60 million ($2.93) -2.21

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 58.44%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Liberty Latin America -13.02% -27.22% -4.41%

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.