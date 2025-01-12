Head-To-Head Survey: Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) vs. Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Weatherford International 9.65% 46.25% 10.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $424.06 million 2.46 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.02 Weatherford International $5.53 billion 0.92 $417.00 million $7.12 9.86

This table compares Innovex International and Weatherford International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Innovex International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovex International and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International 0 2 5 1 2.88

Innovex International currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $121.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.75%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Innovex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Innovex International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.