Inovalis S.A. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$11,120.40.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Inovalis S.A. purchased 4,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,987.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 127,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$111,760.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Inovalis S.A. purchased 8,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Inovalis S.A. acquired 6,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$5,220.15.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE INO.UN opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$1.71.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

