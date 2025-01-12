Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Announces Positive Interim Data and Program Updates**SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) revealed favorable results from its recent interim data analysis and provided key updat

**
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
