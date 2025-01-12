Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2025

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.