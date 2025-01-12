Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.03.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

