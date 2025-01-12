Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 9,317 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $721,566.80.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.46 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
