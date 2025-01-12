Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 9,317 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,520 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $721,566.80.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $79.46 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.