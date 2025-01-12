Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $220,403.04 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

Insmed stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 48.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 769,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.