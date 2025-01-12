Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.
