Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 32,556 shares.The stock last traded at $87.09 and had previously closed at $89.85.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
