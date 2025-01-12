Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 32,556 shares.The stock last traded at $87.09 and had previously closed at $89.85.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

