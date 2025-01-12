Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.94. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 347,600 shares.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.