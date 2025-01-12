Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.94. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 347,600 shares.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

