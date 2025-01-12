Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 117,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 336,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

