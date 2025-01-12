Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.69 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.35). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.35), with a volume of 306 shares.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 448.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.53. The stock has a market cap of £720.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03.

About Irish Continental Group

(Get Free Report)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.