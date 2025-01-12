iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,483,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 810,169 shares.The stock last traded at $31.92 and had previously closed at $32.38.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

