Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $4.89. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 205,667 shares trading hands.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.75.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

