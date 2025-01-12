Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $4.89. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 205,667 shares trading hands.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.75.
About Iveda Solutions
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What is a support level?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.