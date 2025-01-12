Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and traded as low as $37.43. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 16,088 shares trading hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
