Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 43.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
