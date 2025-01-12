Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 43.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

