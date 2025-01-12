Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and traded as low as $46.80. Li Ning shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 69,639 shares.

Li Ning Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Further Reading

