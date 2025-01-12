Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 115,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 431,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$16.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
Further Reading
