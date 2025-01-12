Lift Dollar One Day Volume Tops $105,782.19 (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Lift Dollar has a total market capitalization of $148.53 million and approximately $105,782.19 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lift Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lift Dollar Profile

Lift Dollar’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 148,542,528 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 148,542,527.60033173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99978327 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $248,052.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

