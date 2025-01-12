Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and traded as low as $11.17. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 222,347 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

