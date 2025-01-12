Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$23,051.21 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Grandy sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$23,051.21.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of LAC opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$989.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$10.59.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
