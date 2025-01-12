Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$23,051.21 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Grandy sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$23,051.21.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LAC opened at C$4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$989.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$10.59.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Wedbush raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

