Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.17 ($3.56).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.37) to GBX 272 ($3.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.37) to GBX 272 ($3.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 205.22 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,026.10, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.12. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 196.87 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.41).

In other news, insider Laurie Fitch bought 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £15,740.70 ($19,219.41). Also, insider Sarah Legg bought 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £24,942.48 ($30,454.80). Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

