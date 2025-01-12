MFS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MFM opened at $5.34 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
