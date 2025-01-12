MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616 shares.The stock last traded at $56.82 and had previously closed at $56.96.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.