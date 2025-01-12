MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616 shares.The stock last traded at $56.82 and had previously closed at $56.96.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

