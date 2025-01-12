Mineralys Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Lorundrostat for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Patients with HypertensionRADNOR, PA – January 8, 2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company fo

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Mineralys Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
