NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NXRT opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.57%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.