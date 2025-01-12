Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.17. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 566,766 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

