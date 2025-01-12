Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,193,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 443,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm has a market cap of C$9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.