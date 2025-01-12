PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 71,750 shares.

PCS Edventures! Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.