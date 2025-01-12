Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Peter Julius Verburg Sells 8,134 Shares

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Julius Verburg sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total transaction of C$11,631.62.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ stock remained flat at C$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The firm has a market cap of C$177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.55.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.