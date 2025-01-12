PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

PhoneX Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Get PhoneX alerts:

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.