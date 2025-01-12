PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.55 and last traded at $93.62. Approximately 115,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 149,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

