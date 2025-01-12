Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 14,762,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 81,930,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 23.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,232,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Plug Power by 24.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 476,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

