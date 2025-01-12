Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.77 ($8.21) and traded as high as GBX 703.92 ($8.59). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.33), with a volume of 14,017 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Porvair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Porvair

Porvair Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 672.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 658.86. The company has a market cap of £313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Porvair news, insider Sheena Mackay bought 2,956 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.88 ($24,290.45). Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Porvair

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.