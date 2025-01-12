ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,895,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,461 shares.The stock last traded at $90.68 and had previously closed at $93.42.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $1,137,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

