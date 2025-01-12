Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 5,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

