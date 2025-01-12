ResearchCoin (RSC) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. ResearchCoin has a total market cap of $110.88 million and approximately $666,437.05 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.98101742 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $562,390.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

