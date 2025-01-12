Reviewing SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oncology Institute and SBC Medical Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oncology Institute currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 728.64%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oncology Institute and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -17.63% -186.83% -34.58% SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and SBC Medical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $378.93 million 0.06 -$83.07 million ($0.78) -0.39 SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.36 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats Oncology Institute on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

